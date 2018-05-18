Top trivia nights in Hilton Head and Bluffton: 13 bar trivia events, sorted by day

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day of work or you're searching for a fun activity to do on vacation, trivia nights are a great option.
So gather your best team of smarty pants, grab a drink and put your brain to the test with the chance to win some prizes.
Trivia nights are offered every week, Monday through Friday, at a dozen bars and restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head
Here's the list of spots where you can choose from to test your knowledge of random facts.
Hilton Head
Monday
7 p.m. at The Lodge 7B Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head
7 p.m. at Twisted Cork 11 Palmetto Bay Road, Hilton Head
Tuesday
7:30 p.m. at Reilley’s North End Pub, 95 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head
8 p.m. at Porter & Pig, 1000 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. at Club Seats Grill, 2600 Main St., Hilton Head
7 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 72 Pope Ave., Hilton Head
8:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 33 Office Park Rd, Unit 4, Hilton Head
Thursday
6:30 p.m. at Casey’s Sports Bar, 37 New Orleans Rd., Hilton Head
Friday
8 p.m. at World of Beer, 30 Shelter Cove Lane, Unit 140, Hilton Head
Bluffton
Tuesday
7 p.m. at Southern Barrel Brewing, 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd., Bluffton
8 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 878 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Wednesday
7 p.m. at Captain Woody’s, 17 State Of Mind St, Bluffton
Thursday
6:30 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 1188 Fording Island Rd., Bluffton
If you know of any other weekly trivia nights in Bluffton or Hilton Head please email mangst@islandpacket.com.
