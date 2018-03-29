Why are the Savannah Bananas looking for singers and dancers on Craigslist?

Want to get on field with the Savannah Bananas but can't play baseball?
If you can sing — or even just do something entertaining — the baseball thing won't matter so much, according to a post on Craigslist.
Auditions are April 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grayson Stadium in Savannah for singers, dancers, performers, circus acts, "and much more," the post says.
"If you have a special talent, then we want you," says a video posted on the team's Facebook and Twitter pages.
"We are planning to hire a cast to be a part of a new show. ... The show will mix with baseball to create a new form of baseball. Most importantly, we will create a new form of entertainment. It's called 'Show Baseball' and it's theater meets baseball," the post says.
Last summer, a video clip of the Bananas' first-base coach dancing went viral and was shown on ESPN.
The Coastal Plain League team, which was formed in 2016, regularly sells out games, according to its website.
The first game on the 2018 schedule is May 31 against the Macon Bacon. (No, not all the teams in the league are named for food.)
Performers chosen during the upcoming auditions will be paid a stipend, the Craigslist post says.
To schedule an audition, send a headshot and resume to Tyler@thesavannahbananas.com.
Comments