Florida mermaids will be visiting the Lowcountry with a band of pirates this spring

A group of mermaids will be visiting the Lowcountry in April to put on family-friendly shows and activities.

Florida's own Weeki Wachee Springs mermaids and a band of pirates are scheduled to perform shows and put on events at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston April 5 through 15, according to the aquarium's website.

Four mermaid dive shows and two pirate shows are scheduled at the aquarium each day, included in aquarium admission. The shows will be interactive to some extent and visitors will be able to participate. Interest in the shows has already started growing, as seen on their Facebook event pages.

There will also be additional morning and evening events with the mermaids, including a mermaid costume contest and photo with the mermaids.

"These underwater performers will delight both the young and the young at heart," Weeki Wachee Springs wrote about the shows. "Live mermaids will fascinate guests with a choreographed routine to musical numbers."

