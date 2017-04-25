Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage Pause 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:02 How domestic violence calls can escalate 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator 0:27 Hellooooo Battery Creek 0:33 2 Fripp Island deer to giant gator: 'Nah Nah Nah Neh Neh' 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar