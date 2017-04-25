Entertainment

April 25, 2017 4:33 PM

Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

You might want to start pre-ordering movie tickets for 2019 today.

Walt Disney Studios updated its release schedule through 2021 — and the company has several potential blockbusters planned for 2019. Deadline.com published a copy of the release dates.

In 2019, Disney plans to release “Captain Marvel” in March, an as-of-yet untitled “Avengers” film and “Star Wars: Episode IX” in May, “Toy Story 4” in June, a live action version of “The Lion King” in July and “Frozen 2” on the day before Thanksgiving.

A fifth “Indiana Jones” film is slated for 2020, which is a year later than it was originally slated for, according to Variety.

A sequel to 2013’s smash hit “Frozen” was originally announced in 2015. Stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are expected to return for the sequel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Movie trailer: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in your galaxy December 15, 2017.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters in December, and fans will have to wait only 18 months for the next installment, for now called “Star Wars: Episode IX.” In between, fans of the series can feast on a Han Solo film, which is scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release.

Disney has a slew of untitled movies on the schedule for 2020 and 2021, including several Pixar animated films and Marvel titles.

Trailer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The team journeys to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) parentage.

Walt Disney Pictures

Other dates set by Disney:

2017

May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (click for trailer)

May 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

June 16: Cars 3

Nov. 3: Thor: Ragnarok

Nov. 22: Coco

Dec. 15: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2018

Feb. 16: Black Panther

March 9: A Wrinkle in Time

April 6: Magic Camp

May 4: Avengers: Infinity War

May 25: Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology film

June 15: The Incredibles 2

July 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp

Nov. 2: Mulan (live action)

Nov. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Dec. 25: Mary Poppins Returns

2019

March 8: Captain Marvel

May 3: Untitled Avengers

May 24: Star Wars: Episode IX

June 21: Toy Story 4

July 19: The Lion King (live action)

Nov. 27: Frozen 2

Trailer: Thor Ragnarok

Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally.

Walt Disney Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of the Caribbean's 2017 Super Bowl commercial

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Are those Navy SEALS storming out of a semi?

View More Video

Entertainment Videos