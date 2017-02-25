Do you have spring plans to see Blink 182 in the Lowcountry?

Blink 182 fans, rejoice. The band is coming to the Lowcountry in April.
The band will play at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m. on April 26 along with The Naked and Famous, according to the venue’s website.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $320 for the Wednesday night show, according to the site. General admission spots are available and are some of the most expensive. The first and second levels are less expensive, but farther from the action.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
