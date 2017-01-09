Trump fires back at Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech

President-elect Donald Trump criticized Meryl Streep early Monday morning as a “Hillary flunky who lost big” after the actress excoriated him for his rhetoric on immigrants in a speech at the Golden Globes the previous night.
“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
Streep, who accepted a lifetime achievement award Sunday night, had slammed Trump’s behavior on the campaign trail, particularly his treatment of a disabled New York Times reporter during a 2015 speech in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock the reporter’s voice.
“There was one performance this year that stunned me,” Streep said Sunday night. “It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.”
“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” she continued. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”
Streep then called on the Hollywood audience to defend the press, saying “we are going to need them going forward and they'll need us to safeguard the truth.”
In his tweets Monday, Trump denied imitating the New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski in the way Streep had alleged, and took aim at the media.
In a pair of tweets, Trump wrote “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him...” then continued , “ ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”
