'He wouldn’t give up very easily': Charlotte grandfather killed falling into chemical vat

What exactly killed 44-year-old Clint Miller?
Miller's mother is waiting for answers, she told the Observer Monday morning.
Her son died after falling into a chemical tank at Salisbury's AzkoNobel chemical plant early Saturday morning, according to local news reports.
"He was cleaning out a tank, and my intuition is that ... maybe the chemicals he was scrubbing down made him faint," his mother Sandy Miller said.
Miller said her son had climbed a ladder to clean the tank, so a fall would have been dangerous. The Associated Press reported that he fell 10 feet.
Sandy Miller said she's waiting for the results of her son's autopsy and an investigation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which she hopes will answer some of her questions.
Production has been suspended at AzkoNobel, which is a leader in making global paints and coatings and is a major producer of specialty chemicals, WBTV reported. Miller's job was mixing compounds at the plant, his family told WSOC.
Clint Miller grew up in Charlotte and graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1992, his mother said. He was an Eagle Scout.
He lived with his family in Rockwell, southwest of Salisbury, his mother said.
"He had a really good marriage," his mother said. "He was a really good person."
Miller was a father of two daughters and a grandfather of two boys, and his mother said he and his wife often took care of the grandkids — not because they had to, she said, but because they wanted to.
Miller's family was told he was on a ladder to clean equipment when he fell, reported the Salisbury Post. However, a company spokeswoman told the Post the accident happened when Miller fell into the tank during a loading operation.
The Associated Press reported it was unclear if Miller died at the scene from the fall or "as the result of a chemical reaction."
AzkoNobel told WBTV the company is working with first responders to investigate what happened.
Miller met his wife, Cynthia, while attending Wingate University in Rock Hill, the Post said.
“He wouldn’t give up very easily and that is a very admirable quality in him. I have two boys and I want them to be a good provider. He was a good family man,” his oldest daughter Kayla Lakey told the Post.
