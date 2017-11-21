Win a $25 Amazon.com Gift Card!

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

(Video has no sound) Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C. released dash cam footage showing burglary suspect Philip Sprouse crashing through fences and backyards after stealing a police cruiser. Sprouse was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at an address in Mount Pleasant. Sprouse was detained after officers found a gun inside his vehicle.