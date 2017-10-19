Win A $25 Amazon.com Gift Card

October 19, 2017 4:18 PM
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
A number of schools in Beaufort County participated in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake drill on Thursday morning, so we caught up with a few 2nd graders to find out how much they actually know about the natural disaster that they are protecting themselves from.
View More Video
Nulla quis lorem ut libero malesuada feugiat. Quisque velit nisi, pretium ut lacinia in, elementum id enim. Vivamus magna justo, lacinia eget consectetur sed, convallis at tellus. Donec sollicitudin molestie malesuada. Sed porttitor lectus nibh
Comments