May 02, 2017 9:15 AM

Hey Lowcountry, want to spotlight your mom for Mother’s Day (and win a prize)? Here’s how.

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette want to spotlight your mom for Mother’s Day this year!

How to enter: Submit a photo of your mom. It can be taken today or decades ago -- doesn’t matter. E-mail it to us (gcawthon@islandpacket.com) or post it to our Facebook page with no more than 50 words describing what she has meant to you.

Photos will appear on our Facebook page and may also show up on islandpacket.com.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

An entry will be chosen at random on Monday, May 15 to receive an Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette prize package.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

