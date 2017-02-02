Local News
Opinion
Business
Sports
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
E-Edition
Apps & Mobile
Newsletters
Subscribe
Contests
About Us
News
News
Beaufort Gazette
Bluffton Packet
Special Reports
Databases
Local
Traffic
Crime & Public Safety
Business
Politics & Elections
Military
South Carolina
Nation & World
Professional Opinion
Lottery Results
Blog: Untamed Lowcountry
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
RBC Heritage
Recreation
High School
MLB
NFL
NBA
Outdoors
Columnists
Jeff Shain
Cast & Blast
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Real Estate
Technology
Full Stock Listings
Market Summaries
Mutual Funds
Treasury Rates
New Employee/Promotion Form
New Business Owner Form
Living
Living
Celebrations
Religion
Food & Drink
Family
Outdoors
Holidays
Columnists
Lowcountry Gardening
Made With Love
Faith in Action
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Local Events
Events Calendar
Holidays & Seasonal
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Columnists
Mindy Lucas
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Other Views
Readers Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
National Voices
Editorial Cartoons
Columnists
David Lauderdale
Liz Farrell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Special Sections
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Contests & Promotions
February 2, 2017 10:34 AM
What Should You Get Your Sweetheart For Valentine's Day?
Enter to win a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Contests & Promotions
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:10
Foxhunting, with the Lowcountry Hunt Club
Pause
0:45
And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...
1:19
Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island
1:14
Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs
1:23
Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline
4:08
Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane
1:25
Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents
1:50
Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks
0:55
Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions
0:43
This teen's father was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. He would rather see his father's killer get life in prison.
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 days ago
Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back
1:55
2 days ago
Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back
1:19
4 hours ago
Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island
0:45
4 hours ago
And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...
View more video
Contests & Promotions
What Should You Get Your Sweetheart For Valentine's Day?
Hey, Lowcountry couples: This Valentine’s contest is beach ready
Favorite Beaufort, Jasper County school tourney down to 16
July's photo contest theme is 'reflection'
June's photo contest theme is 'relax'
Entertainment Videos
Comments