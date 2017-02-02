Contests & Promotions

February 2, 2017 11:00 AM

Hey, Lowcountry couples: This Valentine’s contest is beach ready

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we want you to show off your photos with your significant other. And one lucky entrant will win a prize to get them ready for the return of beach season in the Lowcountry.

Got romance? Hilton Head restaurant named top 100 most romantic in US

How to enter: Upload a photo - with no more than 50 words - below. On Instagram? Use the hashtag #IPBGValentines and photos will automatically populate below. On Feb. 16, one entry will be picked at random to win a beach prize package from The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette.

The prize: An Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette cooler tote, beach towel, cell phone protector, sunglasses, sunscreen stick and drink koozie.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related content

Contests & Promotions

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back

View more video

Entertainment Videos