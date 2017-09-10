Customer Service

Important notice to print subscribers regarding delivery

September 10, 2017 11:52 AM

Because of the ordered evacuation of barrier islands in the area, we are suspending home delivery service until further notice.

We suggest you take time to access The Island Packet’s and The Beaufort Gazette’s news through our digital products.

As a subscriber, you have unlimited access to all our digital products, which you can access from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

See our homepage for local news and information, or see our mobile information page or e-Edition page for other digital access options.

Complimentary Sunday papers can be found in the following places:

Hilton Garden Inn - Moss Creek

Holiday Inn Express - Bluffton

Parkers at Home Depot in Bluffton

Comfort Suites - near Kroger

Dollar Tree - near Best Buy -

Island Packet Parking lot

IHOP rack

Stooges

Hampton Inn at Sun City

Candlewood Suites at Sun City

Circle K in Hardeeville (near Walmart)

Circle K at exit 8

Holiday inn at exit 8

BP at exit 8 (inside rack)

