Important notice to print subscribers regarding delivery

Because of the ordered evacuation of barrier islands in the area, we are suspending home delivery service until further notice.
We suggest you take time to access The Island Packet’s and The Beaufort Gazette’s news through our digital products.
As a subscriber, you have unlimited access to all our digital products, which you can access from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.
See our homepage for local news and information, or see our mobile information page or e-Edition page for other digital access options.
Complimentary Sunday papers can be found in the following places:
Hilton Garden Inn - Moss Creek
Holiday Inn Express - Bluffton
Parkers at Home Depot in Bluffton
Comfort Suites - near Kroger
Dollar Tree - near Best Buy -
Island Packet Parking lot
IHOP rack
Stooges
Hampton Inn at Sun City
Candlewood Suites at Sun City
Circle K in Hardeeville (near Walmart)
Circle K at exit 8
Holiday inn at exit 8
BP at exit 8 (inside rack)
Comments