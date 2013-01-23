The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette
Vision: The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette are the leading news and information sources for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We take seriously our responsibility to provide essential, trustworthy information, with an eye toward preserving what is best about the region and heightening awareness of what can be better. We work energetically to extend our brand thorough innovation, creativity and by capitalizing on opportunities in our market.
Founded: (Island Packet) In 1970, real estate developer Tom Wamsley and former newspaperman and retired Foreign Service officer Ralph Hilton enlisted help and money from a third Hilton Head Island resident to start a newspaper. Jonathan Daniels, editor emeritus of the Raleigh News & Observer, which his family owned, agreed to write a weekly column; his wife, Lucy, provided $5,000 to get the newspaper started. The first edition -- a 20-page tabloid -- rolled off the press July 9, 1970. The paper came out on Thursday afternoons to the island with only 3,000 residents. As the island grew into a renowned resort, the Packet grew with it -- from a weekly tabloid into a daily broadsheet newspaper. McClatchy Newspapers purchased the Packet in 1990, and by 1995 it had become a seven-day-a-week newspaper.
(Beaufort Gazette) William Elliott, a Beaufort attorney, founded The Beaufort Gazette in 1897. The first edition was a four-page, eight-column broadsheet. In 1907, the Gazette consolidated with the Port Royal-based Palmetto Post. The Gazette became a five-day-a-week, afternoon newspaper April 30, 1973. McClatchy Newspapers purchased the Gazette in 1990, which converted it to morning publication. By 1995, the Gazette had become a seven-day-a-week newspaper.
Sara Johnson Borton, President & Publisher
Brian Tolley, Executive Editor
Jolie Bagonzi, Human Resources Director
Curt Jacobi, Vice President of Advertising
General Hiring Contact: Human Resources Director Jolie Bagonzi: 843-706-8190 or email: jbagonzi@islandpacket.com
Distinction: The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are sister newspapers founded 80 years apart and serving southern and northern Beaufort County, respectively. The coverage areas are separated by the Broad River, and the county is reliant on a thriving tourist industry. Northern Beaufort County is home to USC Beaufort, an extension campus of the University of South Carolina serving 2,000 students in the Lowcountry region.
Market: Beaufort County is well more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands. The region is a popular tourist destination, but also supports broadly varying demographics made up of families, young professionals and retirees, as well as three military bases — Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, the Beaufort Naval Hospital and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Each of our two coverage areas -- "North of the Broad" and "South of the Broad" -- maintains its own distinct regional identity, and it can be a challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Hot topics include: public education, crime, military spending and environmental preservation.
Circulation Area: Home delivery is available to all of Beaufort County and parts of Jasper County. In addition, single-copy sales reach several more counties.
Site: An 80,000-square-foot main office is located at 10 Buck Island Road in Bluffton.
Readership: Daily: 95,581 / Sunday: 105,382 (based on AAM audit of paid circulation September 2013 and March 2014)
Circulation: Monday-Saturday: The Island Packet: 19,924, The Beaufort Gazette: 9,040; Sunday: The Island Packet: 22,617, The Beaufort Gazette: 9,317 (Based on AAM audit March 2014 for The Island Packet and September 2013 for The Beaufort Gazette)
Carrier Force: Independent contractors
Production: Five KBA Prisma full color towers, two folders
Website: www.IslandPacket.com | www.BeaufortGazette.com
Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors:
• 4,370,987 page views
• 543,735 unique visitors
Location: Beaufort County is located at the southernmost tip of South Carolina, sandwiched between Jasper County to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. It is located 25 miles ENE of Savannah, 92 miles southwest of Charleston, 188 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, and 145 miles south of the state capitol, Columbia.
Climate: Temperatures are generally moderate in Beaufort County, with pleasant-to-hot summers and cooling onshore breezes. Snowfall is rare. The average annual temperature is 65ºF and average rainfall is 49.4 inches. Average low temperature in winter is 43 degrees, and the average summer high is 85. Hurricanes and tropical systems are considered a threat, although Beaufort County has seen many near-misses and few direct hits. The most recent hit was Hurricane Gracie in 1959, which killed four, damaged 2,394 homes and caused $4 million in property loss.
Tourist Attractions: The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing (South Carolina's only PGA Tour event), the annual Beaufort Water Festival, 12 miles of Hilton Head beachfront along the Atlantic Ocean, the Concours d'Elegance car show, the Sea Pines Resort and Country Club, Coligny Plaza Shopping Center, Shelter Cove community park, zip line canopy tours at the Broad Creek Marina, Disney's Hilton Head Island vacation club resort, the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn, the Old Sheldon Memorial Church ruins, Harbour Town Golf Links and many other golf courses, and numerous food, wine, and cultural festivals and celebrations.
Recreation: Golf, fishing, boating, kayaking, surfing, camping, hiking, swimming, biking, tennis
Nightlife: A variety of restaurants and bars; the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina; five movie theaters, including the Highway 21 Drive-In theater; the Station 300 bowling alley; concerts and events at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Claim to Fame: Movies filmed in and around Beaufort County include Forrest Gump, The Big Chill, The Great Santini, The Prince of Tides, and GI Jane. The region is also notable for being home to the Gullah culture and particularly its dialect, a regional creole language spoken by 250,000 people in coastal South Carolina and Georgia.
Famous Citizens: Author Pat Conroy, boxer Joe Frazier, musician Duncan Sheik, golfer D.J. Trahan, singer Candice Glover.
Trivia: More than 250 species of birds are permanent residents of Beaufort County, seasonal visitors or visitors that pass through the area. Beaufort County lies along the Atlantic Flyway, a primary bird migration route extending from the Canadian Maritimes to the Gulf of Mexico. The oldest known European settlement in what is now the United States of America was established in Beaufort County by French Huguenot Jean Ribaut in 1562. His moated colony was called Charlesfort on what is today Parris Island. U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in Beaufort County graduates about 17,000 recruits per year, including all female Marines. Marines were first stationed on Parris Island in 1891, and it has been a boot camp continuously since 1915. Semper Fi!
Beaufort County Government
