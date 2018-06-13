Man accused of SC voyeurism on yacht cannot have contact with women, judge rules

A man charged with voyeurism by Myrtle Beach police for filming naked young-teen victims on his boat now faces seven more charges from county police.
During a Wednesday bond hearing, several of his victims, or their parents, testified about the damage done by William Hillard's alleged filming.
"That man is a sick man," said one of the juvenile victims. Later she added, "This man is not safe for society."
The 49-year-old was first arrested on Monday by Myrtle Beach and charged with one count of voyeurism. On Wednesday, the Horry County Police Department charged Hillard with an additional seven counts.
The Myrtle Beach charge happened on a yacht at a city marina, the other charges are alleged to have occurred on the Intracoastal Waterway. But, they were all part of the same ongoing event, lawyers said.
A Myrtle Beach municipal judge set bond at $50,000 on Monday. During Wednesday's hearing, municipal judge William Hutson added an additional $175,000 in bond. Hillard is also not allowed to have contact with women other than his wife or daughter. He must also be on GPS monitoring to ensure he stays a safe distance from his alleged victims.
Several of the victims asked the judge to deny bond. One mother said that Hillard, from Cherryville, North Carolina, was a flight risk. Others noted that he bragged about owning guns.
"He needs to be stopped, he is a sick man," the mother said.
A 14-year-old victim told the judge that the incident left her feeling "violated."
Hillard's attorney Russell Long said his client has strong ties to his community and works for his family's manufacturing plant. He also has every reason to come back to court for future hearings on the charges.
