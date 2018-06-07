Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band headline SC country music festival this weekend

The Carolina Country Music Festival will take over a stretch of the Myrtle Beach oceanfront for four days of concerts featuring over 30 artists. The event will kickoff on Thursday and run through the weekend.

Who's performing this year?

Cole Swindell will headline Thursday's kickoff concert, which will feature performances by Tracy Lawrence, Josh Phillips and others. Toby Keith will take over the main stage on Friday, followed by Luke Bryan on Saturday and Zac Brown Band on Sunday. Other performers include Brett Eldridge, Old Dominion and Craig Morgan. Check out the full lineup here.

Can I still get tickets?

Those looking to catch more than one day of the festival can chose from a three-day general admission pass, a four-day "main stage VIP" pass and a four-day "super VIP" pass. Two-day general admission passes are also available as well as single-day general admission and "super VIP" passes. Tickets are also available for Thursday night's kickoff show. Children 10 and under don't need a ticket.

Are there any discounts available?

Myrtle Beach residents can get discounted tickets for Thursday night's kickoff concert. Current and retired military along with first responders can get a special rate for the whole weekend. Visitors can get special rates with hotel sponsors and partners.

Where should I park?

Attendees can purchase parking passes for access to the Myrtle Beach City Lot at 2400 North Oak Street. Passes for the entire festival are $70, and single day parking passes come in at $25. The lot will be available from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday and from noon till midnight the rest of the festival. A shuttle will run from the lot to the festival site.

What's the forecast?

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny with a 20-percent chance of rain. Friday will be cloudier with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thursday has a 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s and a heat index in the high 80s. The entire festival is a "rain or shine event."

What can I bring?

Pets aren't allowed at the festival, expect for service animals. The festival also has a clear bag policy, meaning any bags bigger than a "small clutch" must be clear. One-gallon plastic freezer bags are also allowed. You can only bring phones, sunscreen and blankets into the festival site. Explicitly banned items include firearms, outside food and drink, including water, coolers, umbrellas, tents and chairs.

Where can I get more information?

Attendees can download the CCMF 2018 app on Apples devices or Androids. The app features updated lineups and allows users to create their own schedules. It also features coupons and deals for ticket holders.

I'm not going to CCMF. Will I still be affected?

Road closures will affect traffic patterns in and around the oceanfront. Kings Highway will be reduced to one lane, and Ocean Boulevard will be closed from 8th to 9th Avenue North. Some side streets will also be blocked. Pedestrian barricades on 7th and 9th Avenues North will block beach access at 8th Avenue North. Officials recommend those looking to avoid festival traffic use Grissom Parkway and Highway 31.