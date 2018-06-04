Spectators look on as alligator navigates causeway at SC state park

Apparently this alligator was in the mood to be a little salty. Luckily, he also seemed a bit tired.
Taking photos of the sunset at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet on Monday night, a local photographer noticed an alligator slowly making its way across a causeway.
"As I took a photo of the sunset, I looked down the road and saw an alligator starting to cross from the freshwater lake to the saltwater marsh," photographer Austin Bond said via email. "As he crossed the road, he took breaks to rest."
"However, that didn't last long because there's 'no parking' on the causeway," he quipped.
As shown in Bond's photo, others gathered around to watch the gator, which appeared to be at least 5 feet long, make its trek.
Comments