SC woman stabbed him with a sword, then hid in the closet with her baby, police said

A Myrtle Beach woman stabbed a man with a samurai sword after he busted into a home Sunday night, Horry County police said. The suspect then stabbed a male victim "all over his body and face," police said.
Police went to Daniel Road in the Myrtle Beach area after a report of a stabbing, an incident report said. The woman stabbed the man in the arm after he busted through a locked bedroom door and allegedly assaulted a male victim, who had asked the suspect to leave, a report said.
Officers said the suspect left the house, and the two victims closed the bedroom door and put a dresser in front of it. The suspect then allegedly busted through the door again, knocking over the dresser and had a knife, the report said.
The woman said the suspect stabbed the male victim multiple times "all over his body and face" while she hid in the closet with her baby, authorities said. The suspect left the room after he stopped stabbing the man, the report said. The victim then "jumped up and jumped out of the bathroom window" to get help, police said.
Officers said suspect was held at gunpoint in the backyard. The name of the suspect was redacted from the police report, but he is listed as a 39-year-old black man from Myrtle Beach with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds. It is unclear from the report if the suspect was arrested.
The victim and suspect were both taken to the hospital.
