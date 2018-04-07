Hilton Head cops investigate fatal shooting; shut down lane of U.S. 278

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has shut down a lane on U.S. 278 near Indigo Run Plantation as they actively investigate a fatal shooting of an adult male, according to an alert from the department.
One lane of eastbound traffic has been temporarily shut down as police wait for Sheriff's and Coroner's office personnel to arrive at the scene.
Investigators also are processing an area off of Squire Pope Road where they believe the shooting occurred, Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday night.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving recklessly near the intersection, the alert says.
Occupants of the vehicle alerted deputies there was a gunshot victim in the backseat. The scene was secured and paramedics called.
Paramedics confirmed the victim was deceased upon arrival. It appears the victim died from a gun shot wound, the alert states.
The victims identity has yet to be established as the corner is enroute to the scene.
A crowd of people along with multiple police and fire vehicles were still at the scene at about 9:20 p.m.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch at 9-1-1 or if wanting to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
This story will be updated.
Comments