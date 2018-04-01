Fanny pack's back, just in time for Hilton Head tourist season

Don't look now — please don't look — but the fanny pack is back.
For all of you who look to me for fashion tips, fanny packs are going for $7.97 at the Walmart.
I thought they had fulfilled their contribution to mankind in the 1990s and ridden off into the sunset with the Spice Girls.
Until a recent sighting, I thought the fanny pack had been gobbled up by the Mario Brothers, drowned out by NSYNC or kidnapped by Homies.
Not so.
They are here, and some of the fashionistas I follow say they are now chic. Or not. I saw a Natural Light fanny pack with cup holder. Not on an individual but on the open market, which is scary enough.
Which brings up the big question.
If fanny packs are back, can women in curlers be far behind?
One time, a leader at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island said we don't want to look up at the swimming pool and see women in curlers.
That didn't go over so well, even though it was just a different twist on the oldest of all local sayings: "We're going to be another Myrtle Beach."
But we must admit, we like the fanny pack.
It's a hands-free place to store stuff around my stomachs.
Without a fanny pack, I never would have achieved father status, rushing the kids from one scorching line to another at Walt Disney World.
So the fanny pack has a noble purpose.
And on Hilton Head, we know how important it is to have another place to put our stuff.
Thrift stores, where we shuffle our stuff around, are now the leading industry on Hilton Head, edging out storage units.
We have so much stuff, the day is coming that we will be hauling it around behind us in rickshaws.
We also see numberless visitors going and coming from the beach, hauling enough stuff to fill the American History Museum. We call them Lowcountry camel trains. They seem to have taken it literally when someone told them to spend a week at the beach.
So, yes, fanny packs are good for us. We need fanny packs. They've come out from under their Cabbage Patch Doll just in time for tourist season. And heaven knows the fans at the upcoming RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing need more places to stash booze.
So what if fanny packs are tacky?
Talk to the hand because 2018 ain't listening.
