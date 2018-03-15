Bluffton driver slams on brakes, gets punched in road rage incident

A man driving along Bluffton Parkway Tuesday evening was punched in the face by another driver after he slammed on his brakes to avoid a collision, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Point Drive and Stoney Crossing. The victim met with a deputy along the parkway shortly after the suspect drove away.
The victim said he was driving when a blue Ford SUV stopped "abruptly" in front of him on Stoney Crossing. The man said he had to "slam" on his breaks to avoid hitting him. When he came to a stop, the driver of the Ford allegedly got out and came to the victim's door where he started yelling at him. The victim asked the man to go away and tried to get out of his vehicle, but the suspect allegedly pushed him back in his vehicle and "punched him two times in the face," the report said.
The man drove away after striking the victim. The victim's daughter, who was also in the car, was able to take a picture of his license plate as he fled. The plate was registered to a man in Hardeeville, according to the report. No arrest was listed in the report, but the investigation is ongoing.
The victim declined medical treatment.
