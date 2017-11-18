Homepage

SC students say they lived in mold-infested dorms. Now, they’re suing their college

By Sarah Ellis

November 18, 2017 01:11 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Morris College faces a $55 million lawsuit from a group of students over a mold infestation in campus dorms, according to multiple news reports.

The suit was filed this week by five current and former students – Teanna Caswell, Maya Robinson, Kiesha Robinson, Myrcle Fleming and Kianna Joint, The Sumter Item reported.

The plaintiffs say toxic mold is so severe that some students have been hospitalized and some have had to drop out of school for health reasons, WACH reported.

The plaintiffs are seeking $55 million in damages from the school, according to The Sumter Item.

Morris, a private, historically black college in Sumter, has five residential buildings on campus, according to WACH.

Students from two residence halls have been relocated due to mold, WACH reported.

The lawsuit claims that unsafe living conditions, including mold and other problems, were reported to the school’s administration four years ago but have gone unresolved, WACH reported.

Last month, several dozen students rallied at a local park to express their frustration over the campus mold problems, WLTX reported. They complained of mold beyond dorms: in the cafeteria, in hallways and in showers, according to WLTX.

At the time of the October student demonstration, the school’s interim president, Leroy Staggers, said the residence hall mold had only recently been reported to administration and that there were no documented complaints of mold in other areas of campus, WLTX reported.

