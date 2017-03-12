Rare March snow falls across Columbia

A rare March snowfall dropped big flakes of wet snow across parts of the Midlands early Sunday, though little, if any, accumulation is expected.
A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Columbia, expiring at noon Sunday, called for the possibility of a mix of snow and rain here, with accumulations of less than a half inch. Among areas under the advisory are Newberry, Saluda, Lexington, Richland and Sumter.
“In the general Columbia area, most people have just gotten a dusting,” weather service meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said Sunday morning. “The heavier rates have moved east of us. There will be some more light precipitation moving into the greater Columbia area over the next hour or so.”
The weather service has received reports of an inch of snowfall in Lancaster County and around 1.25 inches in Chesterfield, Rohrbach said.
Forecasters have said the greatest possibility of accumulation is along the North Carolina border, with little expected elsewhere.
With air temperatures in the 40s and warm ground temperatures, Rohrbach said the snow is not expected to stick.
“We shouldn't see any impact with the travel or roadways,” he said.
Temperatures in Columbia this morning were in the mid-30s, with a high in the upper 40s expected Sunday.
SNOW in @columbiasc ! ❄️☃️. Please be safe out there @CityofColumbia pic.twitter.com/tLBNmFLOKT— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) March 12, 2017
Good morning from snowy #BlythewoodSC pic.twitter.com/jaRZn4raXg— Charles Bloom (@CharlesBloomSC) March 12, 2017
A peaceful snowy morning... Buford Community - Lancaster SC #SnoWBTV @NWSColumbia @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/Wx9PRbkpAe— Perry Clanton (@paclanton) March 12, 2017
March 12 in Columbia. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/Wp6qdBCTXJ— Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) March 12, 2017
